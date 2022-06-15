FM terms flat, land owners in Dhaka 'black money holders'

"The reality is: the actual price of the flat is Tk 100 million, which is being shown at Tk 20 million, depriving the government of receiving additional registration fees. So, black money is being generated from here. " he claimed.

He came up with this claim while briefing newsmen following a meeting the cabinet committee on public procurement.

AHM Mustafa Kamal said, "It is the people who have land or who have purchased land can say exactly how much money was spent for registering and how much the land’s actual price is."

The minister, however, held the government and its existing system responsible for this situation.