Wrong policy plagues economy in FY23 

The people in Bangladesh have been grappling with soaring commodity prices since the very beginning of the fiscal year 2023-24, particularly with the retail price of green chillies reaching a historic high of Tk 700 per kg.

On reports of importing chillies from India, the price dropped slightly, but jumped again after sometime.

It is not just green chillies that have become a concern for the people in the new fiscal year. The prices of almost all daily necessities have witnessed a surge, putting the consumers in a tight corner.