Potato, egg prices remain unchanged, chicken, onion rise

Prices of broiler and Sonali chickens increased by 10 a kg in the capital in less than a week while prices of onion rose by a Tk 5 a kg, what traders said was a fall in supply triggering the price surge.

Other commodities including rice, lentils, eggs and potatoes remain unchanged at higher prices.

It has been learned after visiting the kitchen markets in the capital’s Mailbagh, Moghbazar and Shajahanpur on Thursday and talking to traders that the supply of chicken fell slightly due to incessant rain in the various parts of the country, raising the price of broiler chicken to Tk 190 a kg from 180 a kg last week and price of Sonali chicken to Tk 320-330 a kg from Tk 310-320 a kg last week.