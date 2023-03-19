Bangladesh-India Friendship Pipeline to enhance cooperation in energy security: Modi

The Indian prime minister made the remarks while he and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina were jointly inaugurating the Bangladesh-India Friendship Pipeline, a cross-border energy pipeline, through video conferencing in the afternoon.

The 130-kilometre pipeline between the two countries was built at an estimated cost of INR 3.77 billion.

Lauding Bangladesh’s enormous economic progress, Narendra Modi said Bangladesh has achieved remarkable progress in the last few years under the able leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“Every Indian is proud of that and we are delighted that we have been able to contribute to the development journey of Bangladesh,” he said.

The Indian prime minister also said the Bangladesh-India Friendship Pipeline was initiated in September 2018. He said the supply of diesel through this pipeline will reduce the transportation cost and will also reduce the carbon footprint of the supply.

Highlighting the fact of increasing connectivity between the two friendly neighbours, the Indian prime minister further said that the two countries together have made a lot of progress in the sector.