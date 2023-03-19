Bangladesh-India Friendship Pipeline to enhance cooperation in energy security: Modi

The Indian prime minister made the remarks while he and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina were jointly inaugurating the Bangladesh-India Friendship Pipeline, a cross-border energy pipeline, through video conferencing in the afternoon.
The 130-kilometre pipeline between the two countries was built at an estimated cost of INR 3.77 billion.
Lauding Bangladesh’s enormous economic progress, Narendra Modi said Bangladesh has achieved remarkable progress in the last few years under the able leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
“Every Indian is proud of that and we are delighted that we have been able to contribute to the development journey of Bangladesh,” he said.
The Indian prime minister also said the Bangladesh-India Friendship Pipeline was initiated in September 2018. He said the supply of diesel through this pipeline will reduce the transportation cost and will also reduce the carbon footprint of the supply.
Highlighting the fact of increasing connectivity between the two friendly neighbours, the Indian prime minister further said that the two countries together have made a lot of progress in the sector.
About establishing rail connectivity, he observed that the rail connectivity between the two nations has helped in sending Covid vaccines and oxygen to Bangladesh through rail network. “I heartily congratulate Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Ji for her far-sighted vision,” Modi added.
Mentioning that the inauguration of the pipeline is taking place a day after the birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, he said, “What an auspicious coincidence that today’s inauguration is taking place a day after the birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.”
“Bangabandhu’s ‘Sonar Bangla’ vision included the harmonious development and prosperity of the entire region. This joint project is a perfect example of their vision,” he added.
The Indian prime minister thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her constant guidance on the project and expressed his wish to continue working with her for the benefit of the people of the two countries.
The operationalisation of the Bangladesh-India Friendship Pipeline will enhance ongoing energy cooperation between the two countries and will further growth in Bangladesh, particularly in the agriculture sector, officials said here.
The Pipeline has a capacity to transport 1million tonne per annum (MMTPA) of High-Speed Diesel (HSD). It will supply High Speed Diesel initially to seven districts in northern Bangladesh.
The operation of “ Bangladesh-India Friendship Pipeline” will put in place a sustainable, reliable, cost-effective and environment friendly mode of transporting HSD from India to Bangladesh, officials further said.
The pipeline will carry diesel from Assam-based Numaligarh Refinery Ltd’s (NRL) marketing terminal at Siliguri in West Bengal to the Parbatipur depot of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC).
The project is jointly implemented by the Numaligarh Refinery Ltd. of India and Meghna Petroleum Ltd. of Bangladesh.