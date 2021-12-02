From a grocery store to the helm of industries

Abul Khair had sown the seeds of entrepreneurship for his heirs before his death. In turn, the worked hard and transformed this into a leading business group of the country. The International Finance Corporation (IFC) of the World Bank Group released a report on the private sector of Bangladesh in 2020. The report listed the 23 companies of the country based in their income. Abul Khair Group topped the list with a revenue of $1.70 billion or about Tk145 billion (Tk14,500 crore) annually. Its current revenue exceeds this figure.

Currently Abul Khair Group is leading in many industrial sectors. Its Shah Cement brand has the largest share in the country’s cement market. The company leads the corrugated iron sheet market, comes in second in the steel rod market with its AKS brand. Its Stella sanitary ware has become the market leader in hardly any time at all. Abul Khair Group also leads the market in many food products including Marks powered milk. Its Seylon brand tea has the second-largest market for tea in the country.