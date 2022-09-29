Forex reserves: Good amount, but falling

In a bid to tackle dollar crisis, Bangladesh Bank has sold $10 billion from its foreign exchange reserves in the last seven months, decreasing the amount to $36.40 billion.

However, entire $36.40 billion is not of use because $8 billion from the reserves have been invested in many sectors and this portion of the fund cannot be recovered easily.

Thus, the amount of useable reserves stands at $29 billion.

Earnings from export and remittance cannot meet the demand of dollar amidst the rise in import cost. The situation has created a dollar crisis and the exchange rate has increased by about Tk 20 a dollar.

The exchange rate stood about Tk 105 a dollar for import payment.