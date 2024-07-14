Pressure on reserves unlikely to come down

Pressure on reserves mounts due to the slowing growth of exports and remittances as well as decrease in foreign debt payment.

Reserves have decreased by USD 10 billion in one year.

As a result, the government is looking for alternative sources for dollars to decrease pressure on the reserves.

Under such a circumstance, Bangladesh sought Chinese yuan worth USD 5 billion as loans to lessen the expenditure of dollars.

There was an expectation of a positive declaration during prime minister Sheikh Hasina's recent visit to China. There were negotiations over this between two parties for the last two months. As there was no announcement over this loan, the reserve crisis remains.