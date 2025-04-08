World Bank group report unveils pathways for Bangladesh's economic expansion

Bangladesh could attract significant investments and create millions of jobs by implementing essential reforms across four sectors, according to a World Bank Group report released Tuesday at the Bangladesh Investment Summit 2025.

The new Bangladesh Country Private Sector Diagnostic (CPSD) report highlights that with targeted policy actions, Bangladesh could create 2.37 million jobs annually in the construction industry by supporting the construction of new housing units, generate over 664,000 formal jobs by expanding domestic paint and dye production, and create between 96,000 to 460,000 new jobs through digital financial services reforms.

The report identifies four sectors—green ready-made garments (RMG), housing for middle-income families, paint and dyes, and digital financial services—where policy actions can help remove barriers to private investment. The report outlines specific, near-term steps the government can take to attract investment in these sectors, generate jobs, remain competitive after graduating from Least Developed Country (LDC) status, and strengthen the domestic economy.