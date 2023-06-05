Sudden strike by Indian truckers stalls business activities at Hili land port

Business activities between Bangladesh and India through Hili land port in the border district of Dinajpur have been suspended since Sunday morning due to a sudden strike, enforced by Indian truckers following an alleged attack on them by Bangladeshis for an attempt to intrude into locality, reports news agency UNB.

No truck carrying goods including maize, spices and stone entered Bangladesh territory though the land port from India on the whole day as the truckers called the sudden strike in the port area on Saturday.