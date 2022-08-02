IMF loan to stabilise reserves, dollar market: Experts

Bangladesh is expecting around USD 4.5 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as a precautionary measure and stabilising foreign exchange reserves.

In the wake of a record USD 30.86 billion trade deficit, remittance inflow falling by 15.12 per cent and current account deficit of USD 17.23 billion in the recently concluded 2021-22 fiscal, the country is trying to get an IMF loan while two other South Asian countries, Sri Lanka and Pakistan are struggling for IMF loan to survive their economy.

Sri Lanka and Pakistan’s economy are in danger, so they are trying to get IMF loans. The economy of Bangladesh is not so bad like them. Sri Lanka is bankrupt, and Pakistan is in dire economic straits. Still, many people ask why Bangladesh has to take an IMF loan.