Local

Banks will remain open on limited scale

BSS
Logo of Bangladesh BankFile photo

To ensure the disbursement of salaries and allowances of readymade garments workers and export bills, banks will remain open in the industrial areas, including Dhaka city, on a limited scale for three days from today before the Eid-ul-Fitr.

Earlier, Bangladesh Bank (BB) issued a notification in this regard.

As per the circular, branches and sub-branches of the scheduled banks located in Dhaka, Ashulia, Tongi, Gazipur, Savar, Bhaluka, Narayanganj and Chattogram will remain open for a specified period on a limited scale.

Tomorrow, clients will be able to do banking between 9:30am and 1:00pm. The banking hours will be between 9:30am and 12:30pm on 21 April.

Eid-ul-Fitr, the largest religious festival for Muslims, is likely to be celebrated in Bangladesh either on 22 April or 23 April, depending on the sighting of the moon.

Read more from Local
Post Comment