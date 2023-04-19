Banks will remain open on limited scale

As per the circular, branches and sub-branches of the scheduled banks located in Dhaka, Ashulia, Tongi, Gazipur, Savar, Bhaluka, Narayanganj and Chattogram will remain open for a specified period on a limited scale.

Tomorrow, clients will be able to do banking between 9:30am and 1:00pm. The banking hours will be between 9:30am and 12:30pm on 21 April.

Eid-ul-Fitr, the largest religious festival for Muslims, is likely to be celebrated in Bangladesh either on 22 April or 23 April, depending on the sighting of the moon.