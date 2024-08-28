S Alam properties to be sold to repay depositors: Governor

The governor of Bangladesh Bank, Ahsan H Mansur, has urged the people to refrain from acquiring properties belonging to S Alam Group, as the authorities are planning to sell the group’s assets to repay the concerned depositors.

He made the call at a press conference on Wednesday, responding to a query regarding the group’s reported attempts to sell its properties.

“It needs to be carried out in compliance with legal procedures… We will request the government to take steps in this regard. Besides, no one should acquire the group’s properties, as the proceeds from their sale will be used to repay the depositors," he explained.