Global prices impact local market

There is further worrying news in the global market at a time when the price of edible oil in the local market has hit a decade-high. The price of various daily essentials including rice, sugar, wheat, lentils and milk powder is increasing in the exporting countries. The price of cooking gas and fuel oil also is on an increase.

The industrial product market is also volatile. The price of plastic granules was US$900 a tonne in the global market last July. It nearly doubled at the end of February. As a result, a plastic bucket is likely to cost more in the coming days. Besides, the price of raw materials for iron rods and scrap metal has incased excessively. There is no relief either when it comes to the prices of cement clinker, cotton, fertiliser, animal and chicken feed, wood, aluminum and tin.

Traders claimed that not only the prices of the commodities, but sea freight charges for importing goods also costs more now. They said sea freight rates for carrying containers has increased from 33 to 122 per cent, varying on the country and distance. Extra sea freight charges have resulted in the rise of import costs of various products including motorcycles, cars and agricultural machinery.