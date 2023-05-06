Saudi riyal price up in banks as demand soars ahead of Hajj

Banks saw a rise in the price of the Saudi riyal amid soaring demand as more flights are being operated from and to Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia ahead of the upcoming Hajj season.

Price of Saudi Riyal increased by Tk 2 a riyal at banks over the past three months and more than Tk 7 a riyal in the past year. Kerb market also saw a rise in Saudi Riyal price, but the bank rate is surprisingly Tk 1-1.15 higher than that rate at kerb market and money exchange.