Govt launches ‘Sadai’ mobile app for marketing agro-products

At the same time, the app will also help curb fraudulence along with availability of safe and toxic-free products for the consumers, the minister said.
Sadai, implemented by the agricultural marketing department (DAM) will directly connect the growers with the consumers and the DAM will monitor quality and marketing of the goods under the platform.
The DAM will fix the product price and also operate a call center for receiving any allegations regarding the products and take actions, including cancellation of registration of the entrepreneurs if necessary.
Growers and entrepreneurs will get an opportunity of commission-free selling of their goods after getting free registration under the platform. The app also gives an opportunity of mobile banking payment and cash-on delivery payment options, even verifying of product price and tracking facilities also have been included in the app.
Razzaque said the productions of all the agricultural products including rice, wheat, maize, vegetables and fruits have been increased in many folds in the country, saying, “But now the marketing of these products is a big challenge.”
Chaired by senior agriculture secretary M Meshbahul Islam, the function was also addressed, among others, by DAM’s director general Mohammad Yousuf, additional secretary Hasanuzzaman Kallol, additional secretary M Ruhul Amin Talukder and additional secretary Kamlaranjan Das.
DAM’s assistant director Bayejid Bostami gave an introduction of the Sadai app at the function.
The Sadai app, is different for consumers and entrepreneurs, which will could be downloaded from the play store –the link for consumers is-https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dam.sodai; and for entrepreneurs https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dam.ku.