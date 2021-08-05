Govt launches ‘Sadai’ mobile app for marketing agro-products

'Sadai', a Bangla language mobile app arranged by the government, launched on Wednesday for marketing agricultural products for the consumers across the country.

Agriculture minister M Abdur Razzaque inaugurated the mobile app at the agriculture ministry conference room here.

Terming the app as an ‘epoch-making’ initiative, the agriculture minister said, “Successful implementation of the app will help ensure quality of the agricultural produces, fair prices for the farmers and minimise manipulation of the middlemen.”