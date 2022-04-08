Govt to procure 100,000t of fertiliser from Saudi, Qatar and KAFCO

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presided over the meeting while members of the committee attended it.

As per the approvals, Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation (BADC) will import 40,000 tonnes of DAP fertiliser at Tk 339.13 crore (3.39 billion) from Ma’dan of Saudi Arabia while Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) will import 30,000 tonnes of bulk prilled urea from Muntajat of Qatar at Tk 247.10 crore (2.47 billion).