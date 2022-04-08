Local

Govt to procure 100,000t of fertiliser from Saudi, Qatar and KAFCO

Prothom Alo English Desk
A farmer is seen spreading fertiliser in Deyana, Khulna
Saddam Hossain/Prothom Alo

The government will procure 100,000 tonnes of fertiliser from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and local company KAFCO (Karnaphuli Fertiliser Company), reports UNB.

The Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase (CCPP) in a meeting on Thursday approved three separate proposals in this regard. Seven other proposals were also approved by the committee.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presided over the meeting while members of the committee attended it.

As per the approvals, Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation (BADC) will import 40,000 tonnes of DAP fertiliser at Tk 339.13 crore (3.39 billion) from Ma’dan of Saudi Arabia while Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) will import 30,000 tonnes of bulk prilled urea from Muntajat of Qatar at Tk 247.10 crore (2.47 billion).

Another 30,000 tonnes of bagged granular urea will be bought from local Karnaphuli Fertiliser Company (KAFCO) at Tk 241.96 crore (nearly 2.42 billion).

The BCIC also received a nod from the committee to import 10,000 tonnes of phosphoric acid from RK Enterprise, Dhaka at Tk 82.94 crore (829.4 million).

