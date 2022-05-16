Govt tries to import wheat from 5 alternative sources: Tipu Munshi

Commerce minister Tipu Munshi said on Monday that the government is trying to import wheat from five alternative sources, including Ukraine after India banned exports of the food grain.

India has announced a ban on wheat exports amid the devaluation of taka against the US dollar, he said while addressing a dialogue organised by Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF) at the Secretariat.

“But hopefully, India will consider their decision in case of neighbouring countries. We are continuing negotiations,” he added.