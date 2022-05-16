Govt tries to import wheat from 5 alternative sources: Tipu Munshi

The minister said the government, instead of controlling the market of daily commodities, should work to keep it stable.
“We are business friendly. We fix the price in line with the global market. If there is a fixed price in the market, the market will remain stable,” said the minister.
He further said when the situation in the global market is stable the domestic market remains stable as well.
“There is a minor issue with the prices of edible oil, sugar and lentils. We have to import 90 per cent of the edible oil. The price in our country increases in line with the global market,” he added.
Saying that Russia-Ukraine war has had a huge impact on the prices of food products, the minister urged all to be accommodative as there is some crisis ahead.
“There is nothing to be afraid of the ongoing situation in Sri Lanka. Many are speculating that Bangladesh can fall in a similar situation. But there is no such possibility. In fact, we have provided financial assistance to Sri Lanka,” he said.
Regarding onion’s price, he said it is a bit higher now, yet within consumers’ reach.
He said the agriculture ministry has stopped the import of onions. “We are ensuring fair prices for the farmers which is at least Tk 25 per kg, as the production cost is around Tk 18-20 per kg. Besides, we are focusing on the selling price as well, so that consumers can buy onions at Tk 45 per kg, including transportation and other expenses.”
Regarding steps against the edible oil traders, Tipu said, “Legal action has been taken against many and some have been sent to jail as well. However, I do not want to create a volatile situation in the market.”
He also reiterated that trusting traders was a mistake. “We made a mistake by not fixing the edible oil price for the last two months. Otherwise, they could not have taken the opportunity.”
Presided over by BSRF President Tapan Biswas, the dialogue was moderated by BSRF general secretary Masudul Hoque.