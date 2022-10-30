Rice, wheat prices drop globally, rise in Bangladesh

The prices of rice and wheat have started to fall in the world market, but the scenario in the local market is in stark contrast. If the wheat price rises in a week here, the rice price follows suit in the next week.

The falling trend of grains' price in the global market failed to impact the local market as the country is now receiving the consignments that were bought in September at the higher price.

The government has slashed the duty on imports by the private sector in an effort to promote the import of rice. But the initiative seems to have worked a little. Rather, the flour price crossed that of rice at the groceries for the first time.