Rice, wheat prices drop globally, rise in Bangladesh

Generally, consumption of flour rises among the low and middle-income people whenever the price of rice jumps. And when the prices of wheat and flour rise, people increase their dependence on rice.
The people, this time, are in a dire strait as both the food items witnessed a sharp price hike at a time.
Meanwhile, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said in its monthly report on the global food prices in the current month that the prices of rice and wheat have started to fall in the world market. The food grains, like rice and wheat, registered a 3 per cent price fall from August to September.
The food ministry, at a press briefing in September, told the media that the food grain prices will soar in the coming days as per the FAO prediction.
Driven by the forecast, the government reached a deal with Russia to procure 500,000 tonnes of wheat at a price of USD 430 per tonne, though the country was then selling the food grain at a price of USD 380 per tonne in the world market. A consignment of the expensive Russian wheat has already reached the Chattogram port.
A report prepared by a food ministry committee described the situation, saying that the price of Russian wheat has been on a steady decline.
It fell by USD 9 per tonne to USD 323 last week. It would cost USD 401, including the shipping cost, if the procurement deal was signed at the current price, the report added.
