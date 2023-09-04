Ten companies launder Tk 3b under cover of RMG export

Ten readymade garments exporting companies have laundered nearly Tk 3 billion under the cover of RMG export, according to a press release of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate.

It said the ten companies are: Progga Fashion Ltdm, Fashion Trade, MDS Fashion, Hongkong Fashions Limited, Three-Star Trading, Fortune Fashion, Anupom Fashion Wear Limited, Pixie Knitwear Limited, Stylize BD Ltd and Eden Style Tex.

Consignment of items are being exported abroad through an export manipulation in an innovative way through the Chattogram port, but the foreign currency of that export is not being sent to the country.

Under such circumstances, Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate conducted an investigation and confirmed the incident of money laundering.

