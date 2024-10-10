Daily essentials: Struggle to control market prices

Coordinator of the Students Against Discrimination Hasnat Abdullah wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday that the eggs are bought and sold four times in the Karwan Bazar while those are still in the truck. So far this government has not been able to smash “syndicate”. Only the names of the syndicates have changed. He questioned the initial achievements of the student-people uprising if the syndicate could not be broken to control the prices?

The Awami League government fell in a student-led mass uprising on 5 August. The prices of daily commodities soared sharply in the last two and a half years of that government. The government also increased the prices of electricity, gas, fuel oil, water and fertiliser.

Massive participation of low-income people in the movement to topple the government and the deaths of working class people suggest the increase in the cost of living had made them frustrated, concerned people think.

Speaking about commodity prices in his first address to the nation on 25 August, the chief adviser of the interim government Dr. Muhammad Yunus said the government has activated initiatives to control commodity prices and inflation to make people’s lives easier.

After the new government took over, the Bangladesh Bank adopted a policy of reducing the supply of money in the market to control inflation. The import duty on onion and potato was reduced at the request of the commerce ministry on 5 September. No more steps than this were taken. As a result, the price of some other products increased. Then sugar duty was reduced on Wednesday. Earlier on Tuesday, permission was given to import 45 million eggs.