Banks’ chief executives must be liable to control defaulted loans: BB governor

Bangladesh Bank governor Abdur Rouf Talukder said on Wednesday that management and chief executives of the banks will have to shoulder the responsibility to reduce defaulted loans as such bad loans have become a serious headache in the banking sector.

The governor made the statement while speaking at the opening ceremony of the Digital Transformation Summit, organised by the Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB) at a hotel in the capital on Wednesday, 24 May.

He said that 75 per cent of the country's transactions will take place through digital channels by 2027.