Third tranche of IMF loan likely to be released after 23 June 

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is expected to discuss the disbursement of the third installment of a $4.7 billion loan to Bangladesh in an executive council meeting on 23 June, say the finance division sources.

The executive council is likely to clear the way for the installment, while it is likely to be disbursed to Bangladesh within the month.

The third tranche amounts to $1.15 billion, which is higher than the combined total of the previous two installments – over $1 billion – received under the loan programme.