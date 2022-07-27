India keen to export buffalo meat to Bangladesh

Delhi has sent a letter to Dhaka requesting permission to export buffalo meat to Bangladesh.

Indian high commission in Dhaka sent the letter to the fisheries and livestock ministry on 7 July.

The ministry’s Department of Livestock Services said they are formulating a policy and will take decision considering the interest of local farmers.

Following the request of India, the ministry sent a letter to the director general of Department of Livestock Services seeking the latter’s opinion. The director general has not yet given their opinion.

The letter states Indian companies are the largest exporters of high quality and hygienically processed meat that is non-completive in Bangladesh. Request was also made to lower tariff on export of buffalo meat.