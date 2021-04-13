Health protocol in factories to be monitored by 23 special teams

Factories had remained closed for about a month during the first wave of coronavirus. Then towards the end of April last year, during the general holiday, the readymade garment factories were reopened, with hygiene protocols in place. However, the health rules were followed only initially and later things became lax. Initially there had been monitoring, but that too was gradually dropped. The government then issued a circular, following which BGMEA and BKMEA provided their members with separate guidelines.

The BGMEA guidelines said that the workers would be given separate timing to arrive and leave the workplace in order to avoid crowding, buses were to be arranged for workers living at a distance and workers contracting Covid would be treated at hospitals near the factory.

BGMEA vice president Arshad Zaman on Monday said, “We have a board meeting today (Monday). It was decided to be stern in enforcing the hygiene guidelines.” He also said, “If any factory displays irresponsibility, we will shut that down. A mobile team has been formed again to monitor the matter.”

BKMEA vice president Mohammad Hatem said, “We will monitor whether the factories are following the hygiene protocol of not. We will close down any factory that does not follow the health guidelines.”

In the meantime, the crisis management committee held a meeting about managing the labour issue virtually. The meeting was presided over by state minister for labour Begum Monnujan Sufian. Speaking at the meeting, representatives of the industry owners highlighted the steps taken to protect the health of the workers. The labour leaders, on the other hand, called for transportation for the workers, shift rotation at the workplaces, ensuring physical distancing and financial assistance for the transport workers.

Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) research director Khandakar Golam Moazzem told Prothom Alo, there are many other mills and factories around the readymade garment industries. If the hygiene rules of these factories cannot be ensured, then the garment workers will not be safe either. So the health protocol must be enforced at these factories too. Just having 23 crisis management committees will not be enough. The number of committees and members must be increased.