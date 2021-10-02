Heavy machinery business expands in Bangladesh

Many mega construction projects have begun in the country over the past decade. As a result, the use of heavy machineries has increased enormously. As the market expands, many people are getting involved in the business of heavy machinery. Since such machinery has not been manufactured in the country as yet, traders import those and sell these locally.

Many companies have taken up business as distributors of various global heavy machinery manufacturers, resulting in the expansion of their market in Bangladesh.

Business persons said most of the heavy machinery being used in infrastructure construction is second-hand equipment. This machinery is imported after being used in other countries.