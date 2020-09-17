Huge onions stocked in Pabna farmers’ houses

Onion cultivators at Pabna’s Sujanagar, Santhia and Bera, known as the reserves of onions, have at least 99,000 tonnes of onions stocked in their houses.

The farmers have started to bring the preserved onions to the markets as prices of the staple vegetable suddenly soared. But the sudden surge in supply has also caused a downfall trend in prices of onions in local markets after a day.

On Monday, onions were sold at a wholesale price of Tk 80-88 per kg at various markets of the upazilas. Prices dropped to Tk 75-80 per kg the following day.