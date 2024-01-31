Export sector
Govt cuts cash incentive in export at a critical time
When the country has been going through a dollar-crisis, it was necessary to increase the export of goods but the export is not increasing that much. At such a time, the government has decided to phase out cash incentives or subsidies to the export of goods.
Sector-wise cash assistance will be reduced by up to 10 per cent in the first phase. As a result, the exporters fear there will be a decline in their capacity to compete in the export of products.
Apparel and textiles sectors are the biggest beneficiary of cash assistance. However, if the cash assistance is cut now, at least half of the ready-made garment industry’s exports will not receive any incentives. Apart from this, cash assistance is decreasing in leading export sectors including leather, jute products, processed agricultural products, furniture, plastics and several other products.
Exporters say that the global economy is going through a strain due to the coronavirus pandemic, followed by the Russia-Ukraine war and the Hamas-Israel war. Demand for various products, including ready-made garments, has decreased.
The size of the Export Development Fund (EDF) was reduced last year at this difficult time. Business costs are increasing constantly. The gas crisis is also persisting. But the dollar price has been kept under control. In such a context, the country’s export sector will come under significant pressure due to the sudden decision to cut cash assistance.
The economists, however, say export incentives or subsidies cannot last forever. The government should take steps to improve the existing inefficiencies and infrastructural weaknesses in doing business.
Bangladesh Bank announced the decision to reduce cash assistance in the export sector through a notification Tuesday. It said that this decision will be effective from 1 January.
The central bank’s announcement on reducing cash assistance states that Bangladesh will be graduated into a developing country in 2026 from the Least Developed Country (LDC) status. According to the International Trade Organisation (WTO) regulations, no country can provide export incentives or cash assistance if it transitions from the LDCs. However, the export sector may face a challenge if the cash assistance is suddenly withdrawn after transition from LDCs. That is why the government has decided to phase out the cash assistance, starting from this year.
Prothom Alo talked to four leaders of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) and Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) Tuesday night regarding the Bangladesh Bank’s notification. All of them said that there was no discussion or meeting with them regarding the reduction of cash assistance.
It has been learned that the decision this time has been taken following a different method than any previous time regarding increasing or decreasing the cash assistance. The Ministry of Commerce suddenly sent a letter to the Bangladesh Bank Tuesday. Then the foreign exchange policy department of the central bank hastily issued a notification.
According to the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), the country exported products worth $55.56 billion in the fiscal 2022-23, which was 6.67 per cent higher than the previous fiscal. However, the pace of growth has slowed down in the first half of the current financial year. Goods of $27.54 billion have been exported in the first six months of this fiscal. The growth has been 0.84 per cent.
The government had earmarked Tk 90.25 billion as export incentives in the last fiscal year. However, several businesspersons said that the government has not yet paid nearly Tk 60 billion of the incentive.
* More to follow …