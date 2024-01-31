Govt cuts cash incentive in export at a critical time

Exporters say that the global economy is going through a strain due to the coronavirus pandemic, followed by the Russia-Ukraine war and the Hamas-Israel war. Demand for various products, including ready-made garments, has decreased.

The size of the Export Development Fund (EDF) was reduced last year at this difficult time. Business costs are increasing constantly. The gas crisis is also persisting. But the dollar price has been kept under control. In such a context, the country’s export sector will come under significant pressure due to the sudden decision to cut cash assistance.

The economists, however, say export incentives or subsidies cannot last forever. The government should take steps to improve the existing inefficiencies and infrastructural weaknesses in doing business.

Bangladesh Bank announced the decision to reduce cash assistance in the export sector through a notification Tuesday. It said that this decision will be effective from 1 January.

The central bank’s announcement on reducing cash assistance states that Bangladesh will be graduated into a developing country in 2026 from the Least Developed Country (LDC) status. According to the International Trade Organisation (WTO) regulations, no country can provide export incentives or cash assistance if it transitions from the LDCs. However, the export sector may face a challenge if the cash assistance is suddenly withdrawn after transition from LDCs. That is why the government has decided to phase out the cash assistance, starting from this year.