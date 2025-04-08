Trump has discarded market economy: Rehman Sobhan

The manner in which US President Donald Trump is attempting to tackle trade deficits at a bilateral level is rare in global history. There has never been such an approach before. In doing so, Trump has effectively discarded the principles of market economy.

These remarks were made today, Tuesday, by eminent economist and Chairman of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), Rehman Sobhan. He was delivering a talk at an event organised by the Policy Research Institute.

He noted that those who had initiated the process of globalisation, meaning the United States, are now dismantling the very framework they once promoted. In this evolving global context, countries like Bangladesh and others must find ways to survive. The global order, which had operated in a particular manner for an extended period, is now undergoing a fundamental shift, he observed.