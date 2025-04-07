957 exporting enterprises at risk due to Trump’s retaliatory tariffs

Global trade is currently in turmoil as a result of retaliatory tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump. This development has raised significant concern for nearly one thousand Bangladeshi exporters.

A substantial number of domestic enterprises could face severe losses if demand for products decreases or purchase orders are redirected elsewhere due to the new tariffs.

The majority of these enterprises operate within the ready-made garments (RMG) sector.

An analysis of data from the National Board of Revenue (NBR) reveals that, in the fiscal year 2023-24, a total of 7,561 Bangladeshi enterprises exported goods to 212 countries around the world.

Excluding inconsequential and sample consignments, the total value of exports stood at USD 42.69 billion (4,269 crore). Of this, goods worth USD 7.66 billion (766 crore) were exported to the United States by 2,326 Bangladeshi exporters.

It is now pertinent to assess the level of risk facing nearly one thousand of these enterprises exporting to the US. Among the 2,326 exporters to the US market, 957 enterprises were responsible for exporting more than one-quarter of the total value.

In the fiscal year 2023-24, the combined export value from these companies to the US amounted to USD 5.95 billion (595 crore).

Consequently, should US purchase orders decline due to the imposition of a 37 per cent retaliatory tariff, these enterprises could face substantial commercial setbacks.