Negotiations dragging on over non-trade issues

Although there is consensus on trade-related matters, negotiations between Bangladesh and the United States are currently stalled over non-trade issues, including some sensitive topics.

A Bangladeshi delegation is scheduled to travel to Washington next week for a third round of negotiations after consultations with the interim government’s chief adviser and others.

This information was gathered from conversations with several business leaders. However, due to a non-disclosure agreement with the United States, government advisers and officials are not commenting publicly on the negotiations.

On 7 July, US President Donald Trump announced new tariff rates on imports from 14 countries, including Bangladesh, South Korea, and Japan. For Bangladeshi products, an additional tariff of 35 per cent was imposed. While the tariffs were initially scheduled to take effect from 9 July, implementation has been deferred to 1 August.