BB dissolves SIBL board, forms new board

Major (retd) Md Rezaul Haque, the bank’s founding shareholder, has been appointed as the director of the new board.

The four independent directors are - Maksuda Begum, a former executive director of the Bangladesh Bank and M Sadiqul Islam, a professor of the Department of Finance at Dhaka University; Md. Morshed Alam Khandkar, a former deputy managing director of Rupali Bank; and chartered accountant Md. Anwar Hossain.

Since the Awami League government assumed power, SIBL has been under the control of the S Alam Group, a business conglomerate with a history of alleged irregularities and corruption.