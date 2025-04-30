No tax rebate after June 2027

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) wants to reduce all kinds of tax rebates within June 2027 as part of its 10-year strategy, putting the lifting of tax rebates in their “high priority” list.

The agency unveiled the Medium and Long-Term Revenue Strategy (MLTRS) recently.

According to the NBR, tax rebates stand about Tk 2.5 trillion annually. People concerned said if these taxes are not rebated, the government could have spent more on various sectors, including education and health.

NBR sources said tax rebates continue to exist in a few cases after the second quarter of 2027 as per the laws, but there will be no tax rebates through issuing notifications in the long run.