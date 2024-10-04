Nepal signs power export deal with Bangladesh, India

“We are moving from the bilateral power trade to a trilateral framework, opening avenues for sub-regional and regional cooperation in the energy sector,” Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) chief Kul Man Ghising said at a signing ceremony.

The agreement was signed with the Bangladesh Power Development Board and India’s NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam, which will facilitate access to transmission lines.

Under the agreement, Nepal will export 40 megawatts of electricity to Bangladesh from mid-June to mid-November over five years.

A start date for transmission has not been specified yet. The electricity will be sold at 6.4 US cents per unit.