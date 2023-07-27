BB asks banks to bring down directors from same family to 3

A maximum of four members from a family were allowed to seat on the board of a bank at the same time as per an amendment of the Bank Company Act 1991.

As per the circular, the directors concerned should reach a mutual understanding if one of them has to be resigned from the board in order to comply with the law.

If they fail to reach any mutual understanding, a lottery has to be held at a board meeting to pick the name of the director who will have to step down.