IFC provides liquidity succour to Covid-hit RMG sector

To help Bangladesh’s export-oriented ready-made garment (RMG) industry offset the Covid-induced losses, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) has now stepped in, reports UNB.

To start with, the sister organisation of the World Bank has invested $22.7 million in Hamza Textiles Limited (HTL), a dyeing and finishing company owned by the Dulal Brothers Ltd (DBL) Group.

The investment marks IFC’s first Covid-19 support in the RMG sector and includes financing from the International Development Association’s Private Sector Window (IDA-PSW), set up to catalyse investment in low-income and fragile countries.

According to the IFC, the financing will help the company build a new factory with advanced and resource-efficient technologies to respond to evolving demands of consumers and create more than 900 direct new jobs.