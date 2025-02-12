Interim govt adopting wrong policies at wrong times: Mustafa K Mujeri

Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) for director general and former chief economist at Bangladesh Bank, Mustafa K Mujeri has remarked that the current interim government is adopting wrong policies at wrong times.

The eminent economist said, “It has been six months since the interim government took over. Unfortunately there has been almost no success in the financial sector of the country in this time. The economy has largely stagnated due to some core problems such as high inflation rate and slow pace of financial growth. There has not been much success in terms of other problems we have. As a result the economy is yet to bounce back.”

Mustafa K Mujeri further said, “There is a common pattern of the economic policies adopted so far by the interim government. And that is adopting wrong policies at the wrong time. The consequences won’t be good in the coming days.”

He came up with these remarks at a roundtable under the title “Burden of additional taxes on consumers: What to be done” organised by news portal Jago News 24 at the MCCI conference room in the capital’s Gulshan. Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) research director Khandaker Golam Moazzem presented the keynote at the roundtable.