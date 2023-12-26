Potato prices still high

Prices of potatoes are still high despite the arrival of new potatoes at markets while traders said inadequate supply of new potatoes contributes to the rise in the prices of both old and new potatoes.

Visiting the kitchen markets in the capital's Malibagh, Moghbazar and Karwan Bazar on Monday, traders were seen selling potatoes at Tk 80 a kg, but old potatoes were being sold at Tk 70 at some places. Potato prices saw a rise of Tk 10 a kg over the past week.

Vegetable trader Md Shipon, from the capital’s Malibagh, told Prothom Alo, “Prices of potatoes were dropping but rains at the beginning of December resulted in low supply, raising the prices. Prices of new potatoes were high for several days at the beginning of the season, but I never saw prices of old potatoes reaching this high.”