ADB predicts 6.5pc growth in Bangladesh in FY24

Asian Development Bank (ADB) has projected Bangladesh’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth to be 6.5 per cent in the fiscal year 2024, compared to an estimated growth of 6 per cent in fiscal 2023.

The projection was made in the latest ADB report, ‘Asian Development Outlook (ADO) September 2023,’ released on Wednesday.

The ADB in a press release said that the growth forecast reflects an improvement in domestic demand and better export growth due to economic recovery in the Eurozone.