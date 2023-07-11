Taka-Rupee dual currency card to be launched in September: BB governor

Bangladesh Bank and Indian high commissioner in Dhaka jointly organised the event.

Indian high commissioner in Dhaka, Pranay Verma, and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) president Md Jasim Uddin were present at the event.

The Bangladesh Bank governor said, “We are in the middle of a process to introduce a taka-rupee dual currency card and it will be launched in September.”

The decision to introduce this dual currency card has been taken in a bid to save US dollars, he added.