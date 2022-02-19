Incredible success in the reuse of fashion waste

Recent statistics demonstrate that in present times this total fashion waste amounts to almost a massive 92 million tonnes per year. Forecasts say that this figure will be 134 million tonnes by the year 2030. Nonetheless, at this time of utmost environmental crisis, we, the people of this world, are buying new clothes more frequently than ever, which has increased as much as 60 per cent compared to what it was like 15 years ago. The worldwide sale of clothes per year at present is 56 million tonnes.

Again, the forecasts show a very grim picture in respect to this as the total clothing items bought and sold is expected to grow to 92 million tonnes in 2030 and 130 million tons in the year 2050. The fashion industry is responsible for 10 per cent of the total emissions of greenhouse gases. When estimated, this amounts to 1.2 billion tonnes. With this comes along the wastage of water, adverse effects on soil fertility, harmful and poisonous elements getting into the land and water bodies and so on. All these factors are destroying biodiversity, soil quality and the environment. This increasing level of unacceptable pollution is having a negative effect on the human livelihood too.

In order to overcome this situation, specialists are giving a good thought on reusing fashion waste as much as possible. Extensive research is getting carried out on different ways to manage and reuse huge amounts of waste. It is a matter of great regret that even in these adverse circumstances, only 12 per cent of the total global fashion waste gets recycled. Nonetheless, in recent times, there is hope as leading international brands are showing an inclination towards reuse of fashion waste. Many of these fashion giants have pledged to go for a certain percentage of the total production as recycled products. Apart from these, the timeline for a fully-fledged sustainable production has been set as 2025-2030.