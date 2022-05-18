India preparing to export 4,000 tonnes wheat of earlier order to Bangladesh

After the Centre imposed a wheat export ban, large numbers of trucks laden with wheat got stuck at other ports. But the scene is completely different in Kolkata's Syama Prasad Mukherjee Port where officials are preparing to export 4,000 tonnes of wheat ahead of the 13 May export deadline.

On Tuesday, the Centre announced relaxation in its earlier order restricting wheat exports and decided that wherever wheat consignments have been handed over to Customs for examination and registered into their systems on or prior to May 13, such consignments would be allowed for export.

"At a time, when the other ports in the country are witnessing chaos by the merchants and traders over exporting of wheat, the Syama Prasad Mukherjee Port till now didn't see any problem till now. The Port is coordinating to export 4,000 tonnes of wheat prior to the contract of before 13 May," said Port chairman Vineet Kumar.