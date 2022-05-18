India preparing to export 4,000 tonnes wheat of earlier order to Bangladesh

He added that last year the port transported 300,000 tonnes of wheat to Bangladesh.
"Syama Prasad Mukherjee Port only exports wheat to Bangladesh now. Before 13 May, the assignment can be exported. We are coordinating all importers, exporters and transporters and alerting them about the 13 May deadline. These issues can be sorted out by speaking to the various agencies like Customs," said Vineet Kumar.
Meanwhile, after the Centre imposed a wheat export ban, a large number of trucks laden with wheat were seen stuck at the Kandla port in Gujarat's Kutch district on Tuesday.
Speaking to ANI, the secretary and media-in-charge of Gandhidham Goods Transport Association, Satbir Singh said that the ban was abrupt, and has left 5,000 trucks stranded for the last 10-15 days.
"It is incurring losses to transporters and businessmen. Government must provide facilities to unload them," he added.
The Government of India had earlier restricted wheat exports to manage the overall food security situation in India and to support the needs of neighbouring and vulnerable countries that are adversely affected by the sudden changes in the global market for wheat and are unable to access adequate wheat supplies.
According to this order, this restriction would not apply in cases where prior commitments have been made by private trade through a Letter of Credit as well as in situations where permission is granted by the Government of India to other countries to meet their food security needs and on the requests of their governments.
The order served three main purposes to ensure India's food security and check inflation, it helps other countries facing food deficit, and maintains India's reliability as a supplier. The order also aimed to provide a clear direction to the wheat market to prevent hoarding of wheat supplies, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said.