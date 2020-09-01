Inflation hits 5.68pc in August: BBS

The general point-to-point inflation rate slightly increased to 5.68 percentage point in August from 5.53 percentage point in the previous month due to rise in food inflation, reports state-run news agency BSS.
According to the monthly consumer price index provided by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the food inflation rose to 6.08 per cent in August from 5.70 per cent in July, but the non-food inflation rate declined at 5.05 per cent in last month from 5.28 per cent in July.
In the rural areas, the general inflation rate slightly went up to 5.60 per cent in the last month from 5.43 per cent in July.
On the other hand, the general inflation rate increased to 5.81 per cent in August from 5.72 per cent in the previous month in the urban areas.
The point-to-point national wage index witnessed a slight upward trend with 5.91 per cent in August against 5.82 per cent in July 2020.