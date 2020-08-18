Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics lags behind in stats

China has not projected its GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth rate target in the current fiscal year. The Chinese government made the announcement in May as it could not ascertain which way the economy would go amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Still, the National Bureau of Statistics of China calculated its quarterly GDP.

China’s GDP in the January-March quarter this year shrunk in comparison to the corresponding period of the previous year. The growth in that quarter decreased by 6.8 per cent compared to the corresponding period of the earlier year. Still, the country wants to know the actual data to keep track of its economic condition.

Neighbouring India also calculates its GDP in every three months. Various developed countries like the US, UK also calculate their GDP quarterly. Unlike those countries, Bangladesh calculates its GDP once in a year. As a result, though the country suffered a big blow because of coronavirus in the last quarter of the last fiscal year, the actual picture was not reflected in its estimation of GDP growth.

According to a provisional calculation of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the country attained 5.24 growth rate in the outgoing 2019-20 fiscal. Economists and research organisations said the GDP calculation did not reflect the actual economic fallout of COVID-19 pandemic. That is why they questioned the growth rate as well as the competence of the bureau of statistics.