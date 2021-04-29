Int'l tender called for reopening closed jute mills: Jute minister

Textiles and jute minister Golam Dastagir Gazi said international tenders had been called to reopen the state-owned jute mills that were closed down last year, reports UNB.

He came up with these remarks while speaking to the press after joining the monthly coordination meeting of the ministry online on 28 April afternoon.

Twenty five jute mills under the control of Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC) were declared closed on 1 July last year.