Int'l tender called for reopening closed jute mills: Jute minister

Textiles and jute minister Golam Dastagir Gazi said international tenders had been called to reopen the state-owned jute mills that were closed down last year, reports UNB.
He came up with these remarks while speaking to the press after joining the monthly coordination meeting of the ministry online on 28 April afternoon.
Twenty five jute mills under the control of Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC) were declared closed on 1 July last year.
The minister claimed that jute farmers are currently getting a fair price for raw jute as the value and demand of jute increased across the world.
The average price of raw jute in the current season is up to Tk 3,000, which is about 50 per cent higher than last year, he added.
He also said that Bangladesh earned $953.56 million by exporting jute and jute-made products in the first nine months (July-March) of the current fiscal year 2020-21, which is 22.94 per cent more than the corresponding period of last year.