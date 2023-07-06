Banks increase interest on loans

Several banks have started increasing interest rates on loans, with the annual interest rate reaching 2.13 per cent, depending on the clients. Some banks have already begun on additional installments, imposing the new interest rates, without notifying the customers in advance.

Monthly loan installments now require an extra amount to be paid alongside the current month's installment. Some banks are still waiting to see how the situation emerges. However, the banks have not raised interest on deposits in the same fashion as on loans. Several banks are contemplating on raising deposit interest rates in the future, taking into account the liquidity situation.

Bangladesh Bank has introduced a new interest ceiling with the title Six Months Moving Average Rate of Treasury (SMART) bill. Bangladesh Bank will announce the interest rate every month. SMART stood at 7.13 per cent in May while it came down to 7.1 per cent in June.