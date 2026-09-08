Sammilito Islami Bank: 6,000 customers get Tk 2.5 billion back on first day

Sammilito Islami Bank PLC, formed through the merger of five Shariah-based banks, has started returning to normal banking operations. The bank began returning depositors’ money on Monday.

Those who had applied for the return of their deposits on the first day of applications received their money on Monday. According to sources concerned, the bank returned Tk 2.5 billion (250 crore) to 6,000 customers on the first day.

In addition to returning deposits, the bank also began online fund transfers on Monday. As a result, the operations of Sammilito Islami Bank have gained some momentum after a long period.

First Security Islami Bank, Social Islami Bank, Union Bank, Global Islami Bank and EXIM Bank were merged to form Sammilito Islami Bank. The former interim government initiated the move.

Although Sammilito Islami Bank has been formed, the branches of the five banks are still being operated separately. The five merged banks have a total of 761 branches across the country.