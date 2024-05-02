Inward remittance rises to $2.04b in April
Bangladesh has received a total of $2.04 billion in remittance in April, which is slightly higher from $1.99 billion in the previous month, according to Bangladesh Bank data.
A lion’s share – $1.281 billion – flowed into the country during the initial 19 days of the month, while the remaining amount came in the following days.
A hike was expected in expatriate income in April, due to the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr.
The preceding month, March, registered a total expatriate income of $1.99 billion, while January and February recorded $2.1 billion and $2.16 billion, respectively.
The official exchange rate is Tk 110, but most banks are purchasing expatriate earnings at slightly higher rates, ranging from Tk 115 to Tk 116, while some who are grappling with financial strains are paying even higher prices.