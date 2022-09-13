BB fixes interbank exchange rate for USD at Tk 106

The Bangladesh Bank in a sudden move has revised the interbank exchange rate for the US dollar to Tk 106.15.

According to the central bank, the selling price of dollars in interbank transactions was Tk 106.15 on Tuesday while the purchase price was Tk 101.67. But it was not a rate fixed or implemented by the central bank, rather it was fixed by the scheduled banks.

Now, the apex monetary regulatory body mentioned the exchange rate of scheduled banks as its official rate on the website. Earlier, the central bank used to estimate the exchange rate as per its own transactions.