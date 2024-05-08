Bangladesh Bank sees two challenges in economy 

They acknowledged the ongoing efforts to mitigate the particular challenges, but pointed out that inflation still remains stubbornly high while foreign exchange reserves continue to fall short of expected levels.

The committee announced three decisive measures to address these concerns, with immediate effects.

Firstly, the central bank will introduce a crawling peg system for foreign currency transactions, with the intermediate rate of the dollar fixed at Tk 117. It is an interim measure and will remain in place until fully market-based mechanisms are implemented.