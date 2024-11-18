S Alam shares to be sold to realise Tk 100b: Islami bank chairman

An initiative is being taken to realise Tk 100 billion selling shares of S Alam Group, Islami Bank chairman Obayed Ullah Al Masud informed the media Monday.

Addressing a media conference at Bangladesh Bank today, Obayed Ullah Al Masud also said S Alam Group took out Tk 800 billion from 17 branches of the Islami Bank. At the same time, he destroyed the bank’s relationship with other international banks.

The incumbent authorities of the bank have been trying to bring back Saudi Arabian enterprise Al Razi’s investment in the bank and attempts are on to add IFC, he added.